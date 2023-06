15/19

SANDERS, RICHARD EARL

INMATE HELD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY NEWBERRY CITY ORDINACE DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, LESS THAN .10, 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / POSS. OF 28G (1 OZ) OR LESS OF MARIJUANA OR 10G OR LESS OF HASH - 1ST OFFENSE RUGS / POSSESSION OF LESS THAN ONE GRAM OF METH. OR COCAINE BASE, 1ST OFFENSE