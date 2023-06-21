RCSD: 21 year-old charged in Vault nightclub fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 21 year-old after a shooting outside Vault nightclub left a man dead.

Taylor Morris was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession by certain persons unlawful.

On June 11 around 5 a.m., deputies responded to the Columbia nightclub and identified Dennis Taylor shot in the parking lot.

Taylor was transported to the hospital where he died.

An investigation found Morris and Taylor were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting.

Taylor threatened Morris and a friend, and pulled a rifle from his truck.

Morris turned herself in to investigators last Friday and was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.