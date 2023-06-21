Richland investigators determine Felicity’s Bar & Grill shooting an accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County investigators have determined the shooting that happened at Felicity’s Bar & Grill was an accident.

Deputies found Basile Darby with a gunshot wound lying on the ramp leading up to the business at around 6 a.m.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation found Darby was shot after he had taken the gun from an employee. The employee attempted to get the gun back and Darby resisted.

It discharged in the struggle to get the gun back from Darby, say authorities.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.