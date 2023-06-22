All five passengers traveling on missing Titanic submersible “have sadly been lost,” OceanGate confirms

(ABC NEWS)—All five aboard the missing submersible are believed to be lost amid a search for the vessel, OceanGate said.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” OceanGate said in a statement.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” the statement continued. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”