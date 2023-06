SC man dies after attempting to rescue grandson at Pawleys Island

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands family is grieving tonight after a man died while trying to rescue his grandson from the ocean in Pawley’s Island.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 70 year old Darrell Lambert of West Columbia.

ABC’s Jenna Herazo spoke with the police chief about the incident.