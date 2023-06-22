Town of Irmo receives $500k grant for new Town Hall

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo residents could soon have a new Town Hall thanks to help from a $500,000 appropriation grant from South Carolina.

Officials say the current town hall dates back to the 1920s, and has served as a center for town activities for decades.

But as the community grows, so does the need for a bigger and more modern space for gatherings.

The new town hall will be 10,000 square feet, with a total price tag of $3.5 million.

But Mayor Barry Walker says he’s dedicated to fill the remaining funding gap at no cost to Irmo residents or the town’s budget.