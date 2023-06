World’s most expensive home for sale in Los Angeles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—If you’re in the housing market, there’s one in California for sale for a mere $250 million.

A mansion in the famed Los Angeles community of Bel-Air is for sale.

The price tag is a quarter of a billion dollars making it the most expensive home for sale in America.

The 60 room, 40,000 square foot estate was built in the 1930’s.

The current owner is billionaire Financier and Philanthropist Gary Winnick.