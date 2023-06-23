ABC’s of Education: Benedict College upgrades campus facilities

Image: Benedict College Benedict College installs new energy-saving HVAC systems to improve air quality in its dormitories.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of South Carolina’s eight HBCU’s is making some major upgrades to their Columbia campus. Benedict College has plans to improve the look and functionality of the facility just in time for an incoming freshman class.

Construction is slated to begin in the Spring with various focal points, including infrastructure, transport and healthcare. The project college officials say has been in the works for nearly two years, has become a team effort with the backing of the technology company Siemens, and a commercial utility company MD Energy Advisors.

College officials say the goal is to develop an atmosphere that offers students, from various backgrounds, the chance to be more competitive academically, extracurricularly and beyond. Benedict says the move will assist their scholars excel as they get what the school calls a ” transformative learning experience” during their time at the institution of higher education.

Michele Mitch-Peterson, Account Executive, Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA released a statement about the project saying,

“It was our honor to serve as an ally to the team at Benedict College to support this initiative,”

Paul Clary, Benedict Alum and Co-founder of MD Energy Advisors commenting as well saying,

“As an HBCU graduate, this collaboration and project mean so much to me and the entire team at MD Energy Advisors,” …“We look forward to witnessing firsthand the impact these modernization initiatives have on the current student body and faculty as well as prospective students for years to come.”

The initiative to modernize the Benedict College Campus will begin to take shape in the next few months include improvements like infrastructure upgrades throughout the campus.