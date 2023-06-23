First Baptist set to host 36th annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty, plus other 4th events

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to ring in the 4th a little early?

The 36th annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty is being held on Sunday June 25th at First Baptist Columbia at 1306 Hampton Street.

This celebration is the longest running event of it’s kind in the Palmetto state. Tickets are available now for the 6:30 pm performance.

The event is free and open to the public, but you must have a ticket to get in, while seats are available.

You can check to reserve a ticket by clicking on the link provided HERE

Over on Lake Murray, they will host the 35th annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray on Saturday, July 1.

At Noon, the Patriotic Boat Parade takes place, with this year’s theme Red, White and Blue. The annual boat parade begins at 12 p.m. at Bomb Island and is viewable from the park sites at the Lake Murray Dam after 12:30 p.m. Entry is free say organizers.

Fireworks will take place at dark, approximately 9:30 p.m. from two lake locations, Spence and Dreher Island, say organizers.

Organizers say both park sites at the Lake Murray Dam will be open until they reach capacity. Dreher Island State Park is 30 miles from Columbia and 12 miles off I-26 (via Chapin exit #91). Follow the visible brown State Park signage for easy navigation. All normal fees will apply at park sites, boat launching sites, and Marinas on Lake Murray. Should thunder and lightning occur and cause a postponement, the fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 2 without the parade.