Local Living: A look at some upcoming events in the Midlands

Local Living on ABC Columbia is brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living we take a look at some July 4th events across the Midlands.

The Town of Lexington is hosting an Independence Day celebration at the Ice House Amphitheater on June 30, 2023.

The 246th army band will perform beginning at 7 p.m. Fireworks will take place after the concert.

The event is free.

You can head to Segra Park on July 4th for “Fireworks with the Phil.”

Organizers say gates open at 6:30pm. The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.

Officials say to keep in mind that Segra Park does not accept cash payments and a clear bag policy in place for all events. If you would like to purchase tickets can do so by going to the link provided

HERE