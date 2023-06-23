Midlands Pup Shots! June 23

Irmo
Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Protective, Athletic, Brave
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
2/16
FRANCES
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I am 15 weeks old and very much ready for my FUREVER home.
3/16
GOLGAPPA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Golgappa is an Indian(hindi) word, which means round puffy snack.
4/16
JAMIE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
5/16
MIKO
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Sweet Miko is a 3-4 month old survivor!!!
6/16
MR. WORLDWIDE
Aiken
Spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats or children
7/16
OLIVER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Loves kisses, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children, other animals
8/16
OLIVIA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
9/16
OZZIE
Branchville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Athletic, Independent, Funny, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
10/16
PETE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
My adoption fee of $450 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
11/16
PIGLET
Manning
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Piglet is heartworm positive, but is on Doxycyline and is getting Imoxi topical monthly.
12/16
PORKY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
This mini hunk is Porky, a 10 week old lab mix boy who was found as a stray, no mama in sight.
13/16
SULLY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I weigh about 15lbs.
14/16
TANGLES
Irmo
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats
Adoption fee $200
Tangles was dumped into a field and left there.
15/16
VOLLEY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
16/16
VOODOO
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
Help find a home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com!