U.S. Coast Guard: Debris found near Titanic is “consistent with a catastrophic implosion”

(ABC News) — A tragic update in the search of the missing submersible that set off to tour the Titanic wreckage on the bottom of the ocean. Thursday the United States Coast Guard sharing that debris “consistent with a catastrophic implosion” was discovered on the sea floor near the Titanic.

The deep sea expedition company ‘Oceangate’ sharing all five on board are presumed dead. this as the search for more debris continues. abc’s melissa adan has the latest.