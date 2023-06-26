Military Matters: USAF Flyover Tuesday at S.C. capital
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s Military Matters, keep your eye on the sky tomorrow if you’re in Columbia. You’ll see a massive jet… the C-17 Globemaster 3.
It’s scheduled for a flyover at the state capitol exactly 1:15 p.m tuesday. the air force is celebrating the practice of refueling in mid-air.
They’ve been doing it for 100 years now. So to show their appreciation, the Air Force will be flying their jets over the southeastern states all day June 27, 2023. The C-17 that will fly over columbia is based in Charleston. We have the full list of events below.
Upcoming Flyover Events
11:15 a.m. Cape Coral Bridge – Ft. Meyers, FL
11:30 a.m. Florida State Capital, Tallahassee, FL
11:45 a.m. Key West – Key West, FL
12:20 p.m. Miami Beach – Miami, FL
12:30 p.m. Georgia State Capitol – Atlanta, GA
12:30 p.m. South Palm Beach – South Palm Beach, FL
12:50 p.m. Tidal Cove Beach – Sebastian, FL
1:00 p.m. Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA
1:10 p.m. Interstate 4/Hwy 98 Intersection – Lakeland, FL
1:15 p.m. South Carolina Capitol, Columbia, S.C.
1:25 p.m. Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, FL
1:40 p.m. Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge – Charleston, S.C.
2:40 p.m. University of Florida Stadium – Gainesville, FL
2:45 p.m. Ocala, FL
3:00 p.m. Busch Gardens, Tampa, FL