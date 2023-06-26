Military Matters: USAF Flyover Tuesday at S.C. capital

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In tonight’s Military Matters, keep your eye on the sky tomorrow if you’re in Columbia. You’ll see a massive jet… the C-17 Globemaster 3.

It’s scheduled for a flyover at the state capitol exactly 1:15 p.m tuesday. the air force is celebrating the practice of refueling in mid-air.

They’ve been doing it for 100 years now. So to show their appreciation, the Air Force will be flying their jets over the southeastern states all day June 27, 2023. The C-17 that will fly over columbia is based in Charleston. We have the full list of events below.

Upcoming Flyover Events

11:15 a.m. Cape Coral Bridge – Ft. Meyers, FL

11:30 a.m. Florida State Capital, Tallahassee, FL

11:45 a.m. Key West – Key West, FL

12:20 p.m. Miami Beach – Miami, FL

12:30 p.m. Georgia State Capitol – Atlanta, GA

12:30 p.m. South Palm Beach – South Palm Beach, FL

12:50 p.m. Tidal Cove Beach – Sebastian, FL

1:00 p.m. Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, GA

1:10 p.m. Interstate 4/Hwy 98 Intersection – Lakeland, FL

1:15 p.m. South Carolina Capitol, Columbia, S.C.

1:25 p.m. Skyway Bridge, St. Petersburg, FL

1:40 p.m. Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge – Charleston, S.C.

2:40 p.m. University of Florida Stadium – Gainesville, FL

2:45 p.m. Ocala, FL

3:00 p.m. Busch Gardens, Tampa, FL