U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Orangeburg for major infrastructure announcement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make an appearance in Orangeburg this week.

He is expected to make a major infrastructure announcement on June 28 as part of the Investing in America Tour.

The tour aims to highlight the Biden administration’s goals of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, lowering costs, and creating good-paying jobs.

Buttigieg will join Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn in the announcement.