ABC’s of Education: Richland School District II announces new Superintendent

Image: Richland School District II ( (Dr. Kim Moore 2023 superintendent for Richland School District II)

Richland Co., SC (WOLO ) — Richland School District Two has a new leader at the helm. During a meeting Tuesday night, The Board of Trustees elected Dr. Kim Moore to take over the vacant position. Dr. Moore beat out two other finalists, Dr. Nia Campbell, and Dr. Benjamin Henry. That was down from the initial nationwide search that generated 39 applications all vying for the position.

Dr. Kim Moore comes to South Carolina from the Pasco, Florida School District where she is the current Assistant Superintendent of Career and Innovative Programs. Heading their workforce development programs, PreK-12/STEAM schools and technical college. But Education was Dr. Moore’s second stop. Prior to being a teacher, being a principle, Administrator, Director, and Assistant Superintendent, she served in the military. According to school officials, Dr. Moore concentrated heavily on Nuclear, Biological, Chemical (NBC) Weapons, and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD). Her final last assignment was at The Pentagon where she served as Assistant for Negotiations, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Department of the Army.

After the board made the announcement on their choice, Moore spoke briefly saying,

“I am committed to one thing and one thing only and that that is to provide the best educational experience for each student we are privileged to teach,” Dr. Moore said addressing the board and audience. ”Education is my passion. It is the reason I get up every day and my joy.”

School officials say Dr. Moore is just the sixth superintendent to be voted into the position for Richland Two since 1985. Dr. Moore says the philosophy she like to live by, is leading by example.