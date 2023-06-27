Columbia man sentenced to over 7 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearm charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A 38 year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison on drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Authorities say Leon Johnny King pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigators made a series of controlled buys of heroin from King, which led them to execute a search warrant at King’s apartment in July 2019.

A loaded pistol and heroin was found in a bag in King’s bedroom. After his arrest, investigators found a quantity of crack cocaine and more heroin on him.

There is no parole in the federal system.