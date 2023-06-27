Survey: 4th of July cookout will cost less this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This July 4 your cookout is going to be a bit more affordable than it was last year.

According to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, families can expect to pay $67.73 for a 10-person cookout.

That’s down 3% from last year’s record high. The cookout includes 12 staple items: hamburger buns, beef, and potato salad were up in price this year.

Chicken breast, lemonade, and chocolate chip cookies saw price drops.

Last year’s average July 4 barbecue cost was $69.68.

While it is nearly $2 less this year, it’s still the second highest on record.