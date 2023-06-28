A’ja Wilson earns 11th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor

LAS VEGAS (June 27, 2023) — The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward/center A’ja Wilson earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for helping power the Aces to a 2-0 record for the week ending June 25. It is Wilson’s 11th such honor after she earned it 5 times in 2022, twice in 2019 and once each in 2021, 2020 and 2018.

The reigning WNBA M’VP, Wilson averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.00 blocks per game in just 28.2 minutes, as the Aces defeated Phoenix, 99-79, on June 21 and Indiana, 101-88, on June 24. She also connected on 55.6% of her shots from the floor.

Wilson has helped the front-running Aces to a 13-1 record this season, including a 6-0 mark in Commissioner’s Cup contests, and is averaging 19.6 points (7th in the league), 9.4 rebounds (6th) and 2.2 blocks per game (2nd), while shooting 52.9% from the field.