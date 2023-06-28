Military Matters: Army Ranger, Author speaks for P.T.S.D. Awareness

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It is P.T.S.D. Awareness Day and in Tonight’s Military Matters we talk to an ever-elite South Carolina Army Ranger. Special ops we’re talking here.

Johnny Elsasser served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and has firsthand experience helping those struggling with ptsd. we spoke with Johnny, the former Army Ranger and Author of the book ‘Design the Man Within’ earlier this evening. Here’s a portion of our conversation.