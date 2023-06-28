Beaufort deputies investigate shooting after man found dead in car

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)—The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one Saint Helena Island man dead.

The 36 year-old was found in a car deceased with multiple gunshot wounds after deputies were called to the area of Harbor Breeze Drive on June 27.

The person who called 911 reportedly heard gunfire and noticed a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant Snider at 843-255-3421, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.