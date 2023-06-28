City of Columbia’s outdoor pools open for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get your swimsuits ready! The City of Columbia’s outdoor pools are open for business.

Several outdoor pools and splash pads/spray pools will be open to the public for recreational swimming until Sept. 4:

Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool charge $3 per visit for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and over.

Season tickets and group passes are also available for a fee.

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows

• Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Fridays Closed for Maintenance

• Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street

Regular hours for recreational swimming are as follows

• Mondays Closed for Maintenance

• Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both pools will also be open on the following holidays : Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (Sept. 4) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.