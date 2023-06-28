Costco begins cracking down on membership sharing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Costco is reminding shoppers that it’s a members only club.

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting out membership sharing.

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.

Employees will be stationed at self-checkout lines to check member ID cards.

Costco said non-members shouldn’t get the same benefits as card holders and membership fees play a big role in the warehouse club being able to offer low prices.