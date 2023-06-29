ABC’s of Education: Richland Two principal gets ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — In Tonight’s ABC’s of Education a Richland School District Two Staff member is receiving a special honor for his work within Richland Two. Dr. Bobby Cunningham, the Principal of W.R. Rogers Adult Continuing & Technology Center is one of four educators from across the state of South Carolina that has been honored with the 2023 ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Award.

Dr. Cunningham who has worked within the Richland School Two District since 1979 was given the recognition by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. In receiving the distinction, Cunningham says he thanks the community who trusted him.

Image: Richland School District Two ( Pictured: Dr. Bobby Cunningham, principal of the W. R. Rogers Adult, Continuing & Technology Education Center in Richland School District Two, along with members of SCASA)

“I accept this award standing on the shoulders of my wife,

family, and church family, whose faith, hope, and love never failed. Thank you to the

communities who trusted me to serve those you held most dear, particularly my families at Richland Two and the W.R. Rogers Center who were always premier.”

The school district tells ABC Columbia News this is the second consecutive year a Richland School District Two employee has been honored with the annual award. We want to congratulate him on his win and lifetime of work in the field of education in South Carolina schools.

If you or someone you know has a educational story about something or someone making a difference in or outside of the classroom, I would love to hear from you. Please send your story ideas to rdean@abccolumbia.com.