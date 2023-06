COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Blythewood is kicking off their annual “Rockin’ Red White & Blue” Independence Day celebration on July 1.

The free event will feature live music, food trucks and vendors, a fireworks show, games, prizes and more!

It will be held at Doko Meadows Park, and take place from 4 p.m.—10 p.m.

Public parking can be accessed at the corner of Sandfield and Langford Roads.