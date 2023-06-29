Firework tips for a safe July 4 holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The 4th of July holiday weekend is kicking off and fire officials are urging residents to follow some simple safety measures if you decide to use fireworks at home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks started an estimated 12,264 fires in 2021.

Sparklers alone account for roughly one quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

So this year, the Columbia Fire Department is reminding residents to have a fire extinguisher, and a source of water nearby when grilling or using fireworks.

They encourage residents to attend a professional show instead, but if you do light fireworks at home, they say to stay away from grass, trees, and homes and always read the directions.