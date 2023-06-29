Fort Jackson hosts firework celebration on July 1, public is invited

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)—Fort Jackson is inviting the public to this year’s July 4 festivities.

The evening will include two free concerts beginning at 6 p.m. starring country music artist Blanco Brown and rising star Brooks Herring.

The family-friendly event will also feature food trucks, vendors, amusement rides, and more.

Attendees coming from off post are asked to use Gate 4, Boyden Arbor Rd. to access Hilton Field.

Individuals older than 16 must have a state or government ID for entry. The field will open starting at 4 p.m.

For up to date information on the event and prohibited items visit Jackson.armymwr.com.

