Lexington County solid waste, recycling pick-up schedule for July 4

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County announced this weekend’s solid waste and recycling pickup schedule ahead of July 4.

No collections will be made on July 4, say officials. Afterwards, pick-ups will be delayed by one day; Tuesday’s collection will be made on July 5.

Normal schedule pick-ups will resume July 10.

All 11 Lexington County collection and recycling centers will be closed on the holiday, but will reopen July 3 from 7 a.m.—7 p.m. and July 5 from 7 a.m.—7 p.m.

Information about Lexington County Solid Waste Management services and facilities is available at www.lex-co.sc.gov/solidwaste or by calling 803-755-3325.

