Nikki Haley releases statement on Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley released a statement following the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling:

“The world admires America because we value freedom and opportunity. The Supreme Court reaffirmed those values today. Picking winners and losers based on race is fundamentally wrong. This decision will help every student—no matter their background—have a better opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

Haley announced her run for the Republican nomination for President in Charleston on Feb. 15.