Orangeburg house fire leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A person is dead after a house fire in Orangeburg Tuesday.

It happened on Mason Drive after 1:30 p.m. Investigators say one person was trapped inside as the fire spread through the home, causing the roof to collapse.

It was brought under control after about two hours.

Firefighters say at this time, the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.