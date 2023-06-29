Pawmetto Lifeline offers $15 microchip special during July 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—While Independence Day and fireworks can be fun for us, it’s not always fun for our pets.

Each year, local shelters receive numerous calls from owners looking for their pets who ran away because they’re scared of fireworks.

That’s why Pawmetto Lifeline is offering their $15 microchip special now until Monday.

Shelter officials say microchips not only help people find their lost pets, but they can help shelters reunite owners with their pets if they do end up at the shelter.

No appointment is needed.