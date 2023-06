Richland County offices, drop-off sites to close for July 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices will be closed on Independence Day.

Curbside trash collection for Tuesday will be picked up July 5.

All collections for the rest of the week will be delayed by one day.

Richland County’s C&D Landfill, Lower Richland Drop-off Center and Clemson Road Drop-off Recycling Site will be closed July 4.