Saluda County woman exposes deputies to fentanyl during arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Saluda county woman is in custody after authorities say she exposed two deputies to a deadly drug yesterday.

Deputies say they stopped Tammy Rodgers who was recklessly driving and hit several vehicles.

During the arrest, two deputies were exposed to fentanyl and were taken to the Lexington Medical Center where they are expected to recover.

Rodgers was charged with trafficking fentanyl and was taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.