AAA: Best & worst times to travel for Independence Day

UNITED STATES (WOLO) – As many South Carolinians are travelling to celebrate Independence Day, Triple A has the best and worst times to hit the road.

AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday.

Domestic travel over the weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022.

Below are the best and worst times to travel for the holiday:

Fri, June 30:

Worst Travel Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 10:00 AM, After 6:00 PM

Sat, July 1:

Worst Travel Time: 1:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 12:00 PM

Sun, July 2: Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Mon, July 3: Minimal Traffic Impact Expected

Tue, July 4:

Worst Travel Time: 12:00 – 3:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 11:00 AM, After 6:00 PM

Wed, July 5:

Worst Travel Time: 3:00 – 6:00 PM

Best Travel Time: Before 2:00 PM

For additional travel tips, visit AAA’s website.