Celebrate the 4th on Lake Murray

Tyler Ryan learns about the fun planned on Lake Murray all to celebrate America's birthday

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – There are few better ways to celebrate America’s birthday than by spending it on Lake Murray.

According to Capital City Lake Murray Countrry’s Vicky Davis, the celebration includes two time honored traditions. First, the 4th of July boat parade which starts at noon near Bomb Island, featuring 40 or so decorated boats, which will travel to various landings and the area of the Dam.

The annual fireworks show, which has two locations, begins at 9:30 PM Saturday night. Davis says that there will be displays at Spence Island and Dreher Island.

Both events are fee and open to the public, and can be seen on the water and on the land.