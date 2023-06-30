Public invited to Law Enforcement Association’s fireworks show in Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—Families in Newberry looking forward to a great night of fireworks are in luck!



The Law Enforcement Association will be holding their Independence Day celebrations again this year on July 4 on the campus of Newberry High School.

Seating and viewing for attendees will be free at the stadium. Parking will be available around Main Street and gates open at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start around 9 p.m. or when it is dark enough for viewing, say officials.