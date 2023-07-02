Las Vegas Aces sign two-time M’VP A’ja Wilson to contract extension

Las Vegas, NV (June 28, 2023)—Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced that the team has signed two-time league M’VP and former Gamecock A’ja Wilson to a two-year extension.

“A’ja Wilson is a generational talent and a huge foundational piece to our team and organization,” said Williams. “We are thrilled to have her re-sign and be here in Las Vegas for the next two years.”

“We’re excited to have A’ja in an Aces uniform for the next two years,” said Head Coach Becky Hammon. “Her body of work speaks for itself—her impact on the game, on the community of Las Vegas and with her teammates. Everybody who is around her knows how special she is, and it is great to have her remain in the fold.”

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” said Wilson. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

In six short years, Wilson has earned just about every accolade one can achieve as a professional basketball player.

2022 WNBA Champion

2022 & 2020 WNBA M’VP

2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

2022 & 2020 All-WNBA First Team

2020 U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist

2022 & 2018 U.S. World Cup Gold Medalist

2022 FIBA World Cup M’VP

2023, 2022, 2021, 2019 & 2018 WNBA All-Star

2023, 2022 & 2019 All-Star Team Captain

2023, 2022 WNBA All-Star Leading Vote-Getter

2021 All-WNBA Second Team

2020 WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

2018 WNBA All-Rookie Team

She recently scored her 3,000th career point, was the top vote-getter in the year’s All-Star balloting, and is again one of the leading candidates for league M’VP honors, averaging 19.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.07 blocked shots per game, while connecting on a career-high 53.6 percent of her shots from the field.

The Aces are a league-best 14-1 on the season, and boast the best offensive rating in the WNBA (113.8), which would be the best offense in league history should they maintain it. They also have the second-best defense thanks in part to Wilson’s defensive efficiency rating (91.4), which is the 3rd best in the league.