Man charged with murder in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is being charged with murder after a shooting in Orangeburg County.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, on June 27th a unit responded to a home on 440 Hampshire Court for an aggravated assault. When deputies arrived, they noticed a woman holding a male victim’s head and applying pressure. The woman told deputies the man had been shot once in the head.

According to the police reports, 63-year old Hercules Felder was on the front porch with his hands up and he was taken to a patrol car while deputies spoke with the woman who identified herself as the victim’s cousin.

Deputies say the woman stated she and her cousin came to the home because Felder owed the victim money. The woman also states the victim and Felder were on the porch talking when Felder said he was going to get his gun and he came back out of the home with a black rifle and began firing four to five times.

Felder told investigators the victim tried fighting his wife and threatened to go get his gun out of the vehicle. Felder admitted to deputies he grabbed his gun and then shot the victim.

According to the report, the incident will be forwarded to the Central Investigations Division of the Orangeburg County Sheriff`s Office for further investigation.