SC Troopers increase presence on roads during the July 4th Holiday Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re traveling this holiday weekend, expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement.

The SC Highway Patrol is reminding the public to not drink while operating a vehicle, including boat drivers.

If alcohol is part of your July 4 celebrations, motorist and boaters are urged by authorities to use a ride-share service or designate a sober driver.

Last year, there were 13 deaths on South Carolina roadways during the Independence Day holiday travel period.

The public can expect to see the increased presence from June 30- July 4.