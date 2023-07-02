Tips to conserve energy this Summer from Dominion Energy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy is offering tips to conserve energy as temperatures rise this summer.

Company officials recommend the public start with easy changes in the home, such as changing thermostat settings, to save on your energy bill.

They offer these five simple energy-saving tips to help manage cooling costs:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher. Save even more by raising the thermostat when away from home. A smart thermostat can automatically increase the temperature to maximize savings. Use fans to help cool your home. Using a fan (ceiling fan, box fan, oscillating fan) while increasing the thermostat can lower air conditioning costs up to 14% over the course of the cooling season. Adjust drapes and blinds according to the time of day. Keep out heat from the sun by closing blinds and curtains during the day. Weather-strip doors and caulk around seams, cracks and openings to keep the hot air out. Reduce air leakage by checking for ductwork leaks or tears. Repair fallen or crushed ductwork to seal leaks. Duct wrap can be used to insulate ductwork that passes through spaces that are not air conditioned. Check heating and air conditioning filters regularly. Dirty filters not only increase energy usage, they can also damage an HVAC system.

For more ways to save, including energy conservation programs available to eligible customers, visit DominionEnergySC.com/save.