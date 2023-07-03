Midlands pup-shots! July 3

Augusta, GA
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
2/16
BRUCE
Rock Hill
Friendly, Brave, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Independent, Couch potato, Quiet, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Meet Bruce, a 4 year old, 61 pound boxer mix!
3/16
FERN
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Fern was rescued from a packed kill shelter.
4/16
FLINT
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Flint was rescued from a packed kill shelter.
5/16
FLOYD
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
6/16
FORREST
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Forrest was rescued from a packed kill shelter.
7/16
KALIBER
York
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
I'm Kaliber & I am 3years old!
8/16
NEMESIS
Rock Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, cats
URGENT needs new foster or adopter by 7/9!!!
9/16
SIMBA
Rock Hill
Friendly, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Independent, Athletic, Dignified
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without cats
URGENT needs new foster or adopter by 7/9!!!
10/16
RONNIE
Charlotte
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Funny, Curious
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Adoption fee $475
11/16
SANDY
Moncks Corner
Spayed / neutered.
12/16
SOPHIE
Charlotte, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Sophie is a precocious 12 month old "Pocket Pit" who only weighs 37 pounds.
13/16
SQUEAK
Branchville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
14/16
SQUIRT
Rock Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Squirt is only 7 months old and 29 lbs.
15/16
SWEET POTATO
Charlotte, NC
16/16
THOR
Branchville
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs, children
