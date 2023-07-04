Lexington County Peach Festival marches through Gilbert

GILBERT, SC (WOLO) — For those in Gilbert, the 4th of July holiday means the Lexington County Peach Festival.

The event has been going on for many decades and saw a large turnout again this year.

“It’s been going on for 63 years. It’s something the community has always done,” said Gilbert resident Anthony Smith. “People keep coming back. It’s fun seeing everybody around. I’ve been helping ever since I started dating my wife, so about 31 years.”

Many Lexington County Peach Festival volunteers have been helping for decades.

“Forty years. Probably 50,” said longtime Peach Festival volunteer Betty Crout.

“As long as I can remember,” added volunteer Jennifer Stalvey.

The annual tradition takes all year to plan but those involved say the work is worth the hours of effort.

“Seeing some familiar faces we only see once a year,” Crout said. “We thoroughly enjoy them.

There’s plenty of fun things to do at the Lexington County Peach Festival but trying the peach ice cream tops that list.”

“We got live entertainment, food, arts and crafts, a car show the Boy Scouts put on and there’s rides across the road over there,” Smith said.

The festivities began with a parade this morning followed by more fun in the Gilbert Community Park.

“People show up and help,” Smith said. “A lot are not even from the community but they’re friends with somebody and come help.”

The proceeds raised from the event go towards community projects.

“We are a very tight knit community,” Stalvey said. “We love to help everybody.”

If you missed the daytime fun, be sure to come out to see the fireworks at the Gilbert Community Park which start at 10.