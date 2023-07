9/16

RODGER

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, cats, children Rodger is a 1 year old, Basenji mix that is already neutered, heartworm negative and UTD on all his vaccines so he ready to zoom his way into your heart and home.