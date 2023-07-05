Hopkins woman to serve 35 years in prison for murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Hopkins woman was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Authorities say Brandon Burden was found dead inside his burning home on Jan. 22, 2021 after neighbors called 911 to report the incident.

Investigators initially believed Burden died in the fire started by a kerosene heater, but it was discovered at an autopsy he died of gunshot wounds.

A search of the victim’s phone records revealed calls to and from an unknown number on the morning of the incident, which was later revealed to belong to Jamira Davis.

The victim had been in a long term relationship with Davis’ mother, say authorities.

After changing her story several times, Davis claimed she shot Brandon Burden in self-defense.

A Richland County jury returned the verdict July 3.