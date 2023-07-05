Jurassic Quest to feature life-like dinosaurs, rides for kids this weekend only
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Dinosaurs are invading the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center this weekend!
Jurassic Quest, a popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back this year in the Midlands July 7—9.
It is considered the largest dinosaur exhibition in North America, according to a press release.
The event will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, real fossils, and more!
Visit Jurassic Quest for more information.