Jurassic Quest to feature life-like dinosaurs, rides for kids this weekend only

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Dinosaurs are invading the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center this weekend!

Jurassic Quest, a popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back this year in the Midlands July 7—9.

It is considered the largest dinosaur exhibition in North America, according to a press release.

The event will feature life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, real fossils, and more!

Visit Jurassic Quest for more information.