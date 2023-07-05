Rapid Shelter Columbia seeking donations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Rapid Shelter Columbia is asking the public for donations.

The organization offers supplies to men and women ages 18+ who are without shelter and also provides them with primary and mental care.

Officials ask you consider donating the following items:

Hygiene supplies (Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and lotion)

· Shower shoes

· Comet bus passes

· Pillows

· Blankets

· Towels

· Washcloths

· Underwear

· Journals

· Books

· Reusable water bottles

· Storage bins

For donation drop off information, email Mackin.Wall@columbiasc.gov