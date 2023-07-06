COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two officers with the Broad River Correctional Institution have been fired after being arrested on drug and contraband charges.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says Alexis Tucker, 27, is charged with providing contraband to prisoners, trafficking over 400 grams of meth and more than 200 grams of cocaine, among other charges.

Jorge Navarro, 46, is charged with drug conspiracy and misconduct in office.

According to investigators, on July 1, Tucker brought in several packages of contraband into the jail in a clear work bag, while Navarro helped her bring the contraband in.

The contraband included the following illegal items: