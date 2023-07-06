Fairfield authorities seek tips in murder investigation

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)—The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a murder that happened at a party on West Peach Road on July 2.

Authorities say they responded to a shooting at a residence in the Greenbrier area on July 1 at 9:30 p.m.

Two individuals were transported to a hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. A third person showed up later with gunshot wounds related to the incident.

One of the individuals died due to his injuries, say deputies.

If anyone has any information, call 803-635-4141. You can send an anonymous tip to 803-815-4191 or email:fcsotipline@gmail.com