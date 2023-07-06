Fortune 500 science and technology company establishes operations in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fortune 500 science and technology company Leidos is establishing a new operation in Charleston County. The $31.7 million investment will create up to 170 new jobs.

The new facility will produce solutions for the aviation sector, including security systems for screening checked baggage, cargo and passengers.

The expansion will allow the company to rely on in-house manufacturing instead of depending on external entities for its operations.

The new 150,000 square-foot facility will be located in the Ladson Industrial Park in North Charleston.

Individuals interested in joining the Leidos team should visit the company’s careers page.