Lexington Two students to eat free meals in 2023-2024 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Students in Lexington District Two will eat for free this coming school year.

The meals are made possible by the district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision program.

Families will not need to fill out any applications to participate in the program which includes both breakfast and lunch.

Contact Lexington Two’s food services office at (803) 739-8381 for additional information.