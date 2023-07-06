NOAA records hottest day on Earth

(CNN) — As Paris Hilton once said so boldly, so profoundly – “That’s hot.”

The Earth is hotter than its ever been. At least, as far as we know.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – or NOAA- is reporting the average temperature on Earth monday was the warmest on record globally.

The average global air temperature six feet above the surface was 62-point-six-two degrees.

That’s roughly two degrees above the average temperature from 1970-2000.

researchers conclude the heat is due almost exclusively to human caused global warming. And they warn this is just the beginning.